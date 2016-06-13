by Editor | Jun 14, 2016 | Culinary Travelers | 0 CommentsTwo Walla Walla special stays and buttery scones by culinarytraveler.com Many of you have already discovered the beautiful Walla Walla Valley. Known for the Walla Walla sweet onions, Whitman College, and more recently a growing wine region, Walla Walla realized that...
by Editor | Jun 14, 2016 | Lessons from the Garden | 0 CommentsStarting over by Pamala J. Vincent “It’s never too late to be who you might have been.”–George Eliot It’s nearing summer in my garden, and we’re busy readying things for the July Garden Tour. It’s a fundraiser for the local senior center, so I want things to be...
by Editor | Jun 14, 2016 | Hoofbeats And Heartbeats | 0 CommentsLessons from Equine Veterinary Practice in East County Selenium Notes by Katharine Mertens, DVM The other day as I was walking through a barn, a client stopped me to ask a question about a salt block she had just purchased for her horse. “It says it contains...
by Editor | Jun 13, 2016 | Police Log | 0 CommentsPolice Log Compiled by Daniel Crawford May 1 – Police conducted a traffic stop in the 37600 block of Highway 26. The driver, Antonio Martinez-Remigio, age 47 of Troutdale, was found to be misdemeanor suspended and his vehicle was uninsured. He was transported to...
by Editor | Jun 13, 2016 | Faith and Religion | 0 CommentsNo-man’s land by Sam Albrecht, Youth Pastor, Living Way Fellowship Did you ever experience the excitement of a new pet when you were a kid? Those poor fuzzy creatures come into a house to be petted and handled and played with until they are an oily, disheveled mess...