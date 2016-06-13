Connect with us P.O. Box 1529, Boring OR, 503-936-NEWS or 503-668-9490

Two Walla Walla special stays and buttery scones

by Editor | Jun 14, 2016 | Culinary Travelers | 0 Comments

Two Walla Walla special stays and buttery scones by culinarytraveler.com Many of you have already discovered the beautiful Walla Walla Valley. Known for the Walla Walla sweet onions, Whitman College, and more recently a growing wine region, Walla Walla realized that...

Starting over

by Editor | Jun 14, 2016 | Lessons from the Garden | 0 Comments

Starting over by Pamala J. Vincent “It’s never too late to be who you might have been.”–George Eliot It’s nearing summer in my garden, and we’re busy readying things for the July Garden Tour. It’s a fundraiser for the local senior center, so I want things to be...

Police Log – June

by Editor | Jun 13, 2016 | Police Log | 0 Comments

Police Log Compiled by Daniel Crawford May 1 – Police conducted a traffic stop in the 37600 block of Highway 26. The driver, Antonio Martinez-Remigio, age 47 of Troutdale, was found to be misdemeanor suspended and his vehicle was uninsured. He was transported to...

No-man’s land

by Editor | Jun 13, 2016 | Faith and Religion | 0 Comments

No-man’s land by Sam Albrecht, Youth Pastor, Living Way Fellowship Did you ever experience the excitement of a new pet when you were a kid? Those poor fuzzy creatures come into a house to be petted and handled and played with until they are an oily, disheveled mess...